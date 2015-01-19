BRIEF-Merrimack completes ONIVYDE sale to Ipsen
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310
Jan 19 Audika Groupe SA :
* FY revenue 98.7 million euros ($114.70 million) versus 95.4 million euros last year
* Q4 revenue 30.8 million euros, up 4.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8605 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310
* In connection with Brian Drazba's departure, CEO Barry Quart assumed role of principal financial officer, effective April 1, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2n4wPjS Further company coverage: