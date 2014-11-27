Depeche Mode return with new album "Spirit"
BERLIN, March 18 Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
Nov 27 Audio Visual Enterprises SA
* 9M turnover at 22.57 million euros versus 19.27 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA loss at 2.33 million euros versus 3.31 million euros year ago
* 9M net loss at 11.09 million euros versus 14.26 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 0.83 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1z1e4Jp
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, March 18 Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
MOSCOW, March 18 In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.