LONDON, Sept 27 The business model of the big four accounting firms of Deloitte [DLTE.UL], PwC [PWC.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL] and KPMG [KPMG.UL] is under attack from the European Commission, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the commission is pushing for tough rules to force the firms to abandon their consultancy businesses and share audit work with smaller rivals.

A draft regulation, which the newspaper said it had seen, aims to restore "trust" in financial reporting in the wake of the 2008 crisis, and is being backed by Michel Barnier, internal market commissioner.

Under the plans, due to be unveiled in November, companies with balance sheets greater than 1 billion euro would be forced to hire two auditors to conduct a "joint-audit" of their books, including at least one firm other than the big four.

The FT said the proposals outline that auditors could be required to change auditors every nine years and the biggest listed companies would have to appoint two firms of accountants to scrutinise their books, instead of one. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)