MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Aufeminin :
* On Friday Aufeminin reported H1 group share of net income of 7.1 million euros, up 8 pct
* The company reported H1 revenue of 41.8 million euros, up 44 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1zZKZxr
Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signs 19.63 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 7.87 billion won contract with LG Display Co Ltd to provide laser manufacturing equipment