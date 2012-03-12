(Add details)
MUMBAI, March 12 U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus and International Finance Corp, an arm of
World Bank, have jointly invested $50 million in Indian
non-banking finance company, Au Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd.
The investment will be primarily used to fund future growth
of the company, Au Financiers said in a statement.
IFC, which is an existing investor, will maintain its stake
in the company at the current level post the fund infusion, it
said.
The statement did not detail the stake Warburg Pincus will
pick up in Au Financiers.
Warburg Pincus, which manages about $30 billion globally,
recently sold 17.5 million shares in lender Kotak Mahindra Bank
Ltd through stock market deals to raise about $170
million, sources told Reuters last month..
Last week, sources told Reuters that the private equity firm
is among the funds, in talks with diversified Indian
conglomerate Essar Group to invest about $150 million to $200
million in its IT services arm, Aegis Ltd..
Au Financiers, which provides secured loan products, has 150
branches across 7 states in western and central India.
Ernst & Young and Wadia Ghandy advised Au Financiers in the
deal. KPMG and Amarchand Mangaldas were advisers to Warburg
Pincus, the statement said.
Private equity funds invested $10.58 billion of capital
across 501 deals in 2011 in India, up more than a fifth compared
with $8.47 billion across 416 deals in 2010, according to data
from industry tracker VCCircle.com.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)