* Ups offer 0.0862 of its share for each Augen share

* New offer of $0.34/shr is 14 pct discount to Augen's Thursday close

* Offer still at 26 pct premium to Augen's July 8 close

* Augen shares fall 13 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 26 Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc raised its all-stock offer for Augen Gold Corp to about C$49.3 million ($50 million) as the gold miner seeks to expand its Cote Lake deposit in Ontario.

Trelawney's offer values Augen at 34 Canadian cents a share, which is at a discount of 14 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price. However, the raised bid is at a 26 percent premium to the stock's pre-offer closing price on July 8.

Trelawney's previous offer was 32 Canadian cents per share, which it reaffirmed on Aug. 11. Augen's stock had risen to as high as 44 Canadian cents after that.

Augen's Chairman Tim Peterson said the board recommended that shareholders accept Trelawney's offer.

Trelawney, which made its first bid for Augen in July, is vying for access to the West Cote Lake deposit located within Augen's South Swayze property. South Swayze is adjacent to the Cote Lake deposit.

Trelawney has offered to pay 0.0862 of its share for each Augen share.

Shares of Augen were down 13 percent at 34.5 Canadian cents, while Trelawney's shares were up 2.5 percent at C$4.07 on Friday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. ($1 = 0.985 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)