Feb 24 Canada's Augusta Resource Corp
urged its shareholders to reject HudBay Minerals Inc's
hostile takeover bid on Monday, and said investors
controlling more than one-third of its common shares plan to
refuse the offer.
Augusta said directors, officers and shareholders that
together hold more than 33 percent of Augusta's common shares on
a fully diluted basis have said they do not plan to tender
shares. It did not name specific investors.
Hudbay's hostile bid is conditional on securing the support
of no less than two thirds of Augusta's shareholders. This
suggests Hudbay would have to sweeten its bid in order to clinch
a deal.
Shares in Augusta closed on Friday at C$3.58 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, well above the implied offer price of C$2.80 a
share. Hudbay is offering Augusta shareholders 0.315 of a Hudbay
share for each share held.
Augusta's Rosemont copper project in Arizona is considered
to be one of the most promising in the United States, and
Hudbay's bid came just weeks before Augusta was expected to
receive the approvals that would let it begin construction.
"The unsolicited offer is grossly inadequate and does not
come close to recognizing the full and fair value of Augusta and
the world-class Rosemont project," Augusta executive chairman
Richard Warke said in Monday's statment.
Augusta said the timing of the offer was "highly
opportunistic."
Rosemont is expected to be the third-largest U.S. copper
mine and account for as much as 10 percent of the country's
copper output.
Hudbay, which owns about 16 percent of Augusta's outstanding
shares, said earlier this month that the enterprise value of the
all-stock deal could be about C$540 million ($485 million).
Augusta has scheduled a conference call with analysts and
investors for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).