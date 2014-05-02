BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
May 2 Augusta Resource Corp shareholders have voted to keep the company's shareholder rights plan in place, the miner said on Friday, a setback for HudBay Minerals Inc's hostile bid for the company.
Shareholder rights plans, often called poison pills, are designed to make hostile takeovers difficult. HudBay has asked securities regulators to cease trade the poison pill, which would render it ineffective despite the vote.
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer