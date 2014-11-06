Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 6 Augusta Technologie AG :
* Confirms guidance for 2014: revenue of 108-118 million euros, EBITDA of 19-23 million euros
* 9-month revenue of 87.79 million euros, up 10.30 percent
* 9-month EBITDA of 15.21 million euros, up 6.24 percent
* 9-month EBIT of 10.37 million euros, up 3.25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)