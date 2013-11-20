BRIEF-International Shipholding Corp's reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
Nov 20 Augusta Resource Corp : * Arranges US$26 million increase to red kite loan facility * Signed term sheet for a $26 million increase to existing $83 million red kite
loan * Co will pay an arrangement fee of 2% of additional commitment, issue total of
3.3 million common share purchase warrants to red kite * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
March 6 CSX Corp named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison Chief Executive Officer, bowing to pressure from activist investor Mantle Ridge LP.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.