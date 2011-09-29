(Follows alerts)

Sept 29 Augyva Mining Resources Inc said its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned on the eve of its shares restarting trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange after a trading halt on the stock was lifted.

The company received a cease trade order on Sept. 7 after it failed to file its interim reports in time. The British Columbia Securities Commission has now lifted the halt and the company's shares can start trading again on Sept. 30.

Augyva said Georges-Yvan Gagnon resigned as the chief executive, while Lynda Paulin resigned as chief financial officer.

The company, which has 5 properties in Quebec, also said it set up a committee to assess the value of its assets, including its 35 percent interest in the Duncan Lake Iron ore project. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore)