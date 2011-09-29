Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Sept 29 Augyva Mining Resources Inc said its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned on the eve of its shares restarting trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange after a trading halt on the stock was lifted.
The company received a cease trade order on Sept. 7 after it failed to file its interim reports in time. The British Columbia Securities Commission has now lifted the halt and the company's shares can start trading again on Sept. 30.
Augyva said Georges-Yvan Gagnon resigned as the chief executive, while Lynda Paulin resigned as chief financial officer.
The company, which has 5 properties in Quebec, also said it set up a committee to assess the value of its assets, including its 35 percent interest in the Duncan Lake Iron ore project. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore)
* Says it has reached an agreement to buy USA's Newcor Inc for $106.0 million
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.