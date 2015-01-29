TAIPEI Jan 29 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 flat-panel maker, sees its
shipments to decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, due to
seasonal factors, the company said Thursday.
It said shipments of large panels will decrease by high
single digits to low teens in percentage terms. Shipments of
small and medium-sized panels will decrease by mid- to
high-single-digit percentages.
The company had previously reported fourth-quarter net
profit of T$6 billion ($191.08 million), beating expectations.
($1 = 31.4000 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Michael Perry)