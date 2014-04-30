TAIPEI, April 30 AU Optronics Corp, the world's fourth-largest LCD panel maker, said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of T$166 million ($5.5 million) in the first quarter, swinging from a net loss in the year-earlier period.

The result was better than analyst expectations of a T$1.96 billion loss. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)