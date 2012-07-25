Gap's quarterly profit rises 2.8 pct
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
TAIPEI, July 25 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter on Wednesday, hurt by weak global demand, in its seventh successive quarterly loss.
AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$12.46 billion ($413.85 million) for April-June.
Sixteen analysts in a Reuters poll had expected AU to post a net loss of a median T$8.55 billion.
It reported a net loss of T$10.8 billion in the same period a year earlier and a net loss of T$13.8 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.1075 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.