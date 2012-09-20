SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 A U.S. judge on Thursday
fined AU Optronics Corp $500 million following its
criminal conviction earlier this year for price fixing in the
market for liquid crystal display panels.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, at a sentencing hearing
in San Francisco federal court, also ordered three years of
probation for the Taiwanese company including implementation of
a compliance and ethics program.
A jury convicted the company and two executives in March,
but acquitted a former AU chief executive. AU has said it would
appeal its conviction.
AU had argued it should be fined no more than $285 million,
while U.S. antitrust prosecutors had asked for a $1 billion
fine.