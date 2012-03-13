BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 A U.S. jury found AU Optronics Corp guilty of criminal price-fixing in a case in which the Taiwan-based electronics company was accused of conspiring with other manufacturers of liquid crystal display panels.
The verdict was announced on Tuesday in a San Francisco federal courtroom. Former Chief Executive L.J. Chen was found not guilty of conspiring to fix prices. (Reporting By Ronnie Cohen and Edwin Chan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.