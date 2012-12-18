Dec 18 An executive of Taiwan-based AU Optronics
was found guilty of fixing the prices of certain
liquid crystal displays used to make the screens of televisions
and computer monitors, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
A jury found Shiu Lung Leung, a former senior manager in a
desktop display unit, guilty of participating in the
price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to the end of 2006, the
department said.
The company in September was found guilty of price-fixing
and fined $500 million. Two executives were previously sentenced
to three years in prison. Former AU Chief Executive L.J. Chen,
who remains a top executive at the company, was acquitted at the
trial.
AU has said it would appeal the earlier convictions. At the
trial, AU's lawyers asserted that the company "competed
fiercely" and that the mere exchange of information between
companies was not illegal.
Several other companies, including LG Electronics Inc
, have pleaded guilty in the LCD probe.
Rival LG Electronics agreed to pay a $400 million fine in
2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early
deal to avoid prosecution.
AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies
such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard
, among others.