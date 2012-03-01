BRIEF-Harsco reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Harsco Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A U.S. jury began deliberations on Thursday in a criminal antitrust case against AU Optronics Corp, in which the Taiwan-based electronics company is accused of fixing prices in the liquid crystal display market.
The trial in a San Francisco federal court lasted several weeks. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rait confirms receipt of nominations notice from Highland Capital