BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
Sept 22 Auplata SA :
* Sets up joint venture with Newmont Lasource SAS, a subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corportation
* Joint venture concerns mining rights (Exclusive Prospecting Licenses) for Bon Espoir and Irabcoubou Sud gold mines owned by Auplata in French Guiana
* Exploration costs paid by Newmont could reach $12 million, entitling it to a stake in the joint venture of 75 percent
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.