Feb 1 Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer
and producer Aurelian Oil & Gas said it would explore
strategic options, including a sale of the company, its assets
or a merger.
The company needed more cash and technical resources to
further develop its key Siekierki gas project in Poland, it said
in a statement.
"The business review has shown that Siekierki remains an
attractive gas resource project and that our exploration
portfolio has material upside," Chairman John Conlin said.
Aurelian, which operates in Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria
too, said it was also considering bringing a farm-in partner to
develop the Siekierki project.
The company, whose cash position stood at 63 million euros
($82.47 million), appointed Greenhill & Co to review its
strategic options.
Aurelian's shares, which have shed about 14 percent of their
value over the past three months, Shares were up 3 percent at 17
pence at 0810 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)