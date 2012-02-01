* Says strategic options to include sale of co, assets or merger

* Says need more cash, technical resources to develop key Poland project

* Appoints Greenhill & Co to conduct strategic review

Feb 1 Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer Aurelian Oil & Gas said it would explore strategic options, including a sale of the company, its assets or a merger.

The company needed more cash and technical resources to further develop its key Siekierki gas project in Poland, it said in a statement.

"The business review has shown that Siekierki remains an attractive gas resource project and that our exploration portfolio has material upside," Chairman John Conlin said.

Aurelian, which operates in Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria too, said it was also considering bringing a farm-in partner to develop the Siekierki project.

The company, whose cash position stood at 63 million euros ($82.47 million), appointed Greenhill & Co to review its strategic options.

Aurelian's shares, which have shed about 14 percent of their value over the past three months, were up 3 percent at 17 pence at 0810 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.