FRANKFURT, March 25 German real estate developer
Aurelis has picked Deutsche Bank and UBS as
global coordinators tasked with organising a stock market
listing that will likely take place after summer, two people
familiar with the deal said.
The group, formerly a part of Deutsche Bahn, may
sell shares worth roughly 500 million euros ($548 million) amid
a flurry of deals in Germany's booming real estate sector.
The banks declined to comment on Wednesday, as did IPO
advisory boutique VictoriaPartners, which is advising Aurelis on
the listing. Aurelis's owner Grove was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.9128 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)