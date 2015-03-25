FRANKFURT, March 25 German real estate developer Aurelis has picked Deutsche Bank and UBS as global coordinators tasked with organising a stock market listing that will likely take place after summer, two people familiar with the deal said.

The group, formerly a part of Deutsche Bahn, may sell shares worth roughly 500 million euros ($548 million) amid a flurry of deals in Germany's booming real estate sector.

The banks declined to comment on Wednesday, as did IPO advisory boutique VictoriaPartners, which is advising Aurelis on the listing. Aurelis's owner Grove was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)