FRANKFURT Jan 23 German financial investor Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), and remains on the lookout for takeover targets, Chief Executive Dirk Markus told the weekly Euro am Sonntag.

"Although we do not yet have final fourth-quarter figures, there are indications that we have exceeded the ambitious targets we set," Markus told the paper.

For 2016, Aurelius plans to raise revenue and profitability, Markus was quoted as saying.

The company has sufficient capital to continue making acquisitions and has businesses it wants to divest, he told the paper, adding that growth in China had not slowed. ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dale Hudson)