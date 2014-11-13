Nov 13 Aurelius AG

* Says executive board raises forecast for 2014 as a whole to over 240 million euros(previously at least 220 million euros)

* Says in 9-months increased its total consolidated revenues by 4 percent to 1,177.7 million euros (q1-q3 2013: 1,132.2 million euros)

* 9-month total consolidated EBITDA more than tripled to reach record total of 208.5 million euros (q1-q3 2013: 67.1 million euros)

* Says is raising its forecast for EBITDA over 2014 as a whole to at least 240 million euros from at least 220 million euros previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: