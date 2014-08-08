Aug 8 Aureus Mining Inc

* Will continue to monitor situation closely

* Confirms that there have been no reported or suspected cases of ebola to date across its operations or anywhere near where company operates

* Construction at new liberty continues and non-essential staff have been granted leave during this time, including exploration team following completion of drilling season

* Aureus has established and implemented appropriate precautionary measures and contingency plans to ensure company, its employees, contractors and visitors are not placed under unnecessary risks