Oct 30 Auriant Mining AB

* Announces acquisition of 70 pct of Kara-Beldyr

* This will bring Auriant Mining's share of Kara-Beldyr to 100%

* Says as consideration for this transaction, Auriant Mining will pay Centerra Gold a net smelter royalty of 3.5 pct on any mineral production from Kara-Beldyr in future