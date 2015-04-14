(Fixes currency in para 7 to reflect no discount to closing
price)
By Nicole Mordant and Shubhankar Chakravorty
April 13 Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc
and AuRico Gold Inc unveiled a $1.5 billion
merger plan on Monday, setting the stage for possible competing
offers as miners scout for assets amid slowing growth and weaker
gold prices.
The combined mid-sized producer, with operations in Canada
and Mexico, will have 2015 output of 375,000 to 425,000 ounces
of gold.
Although analysts said the deal makes sense for the two
miners - Alamos has excess cash and AuRico has a mine in Ontario
that is ramping up production - competing offers could emerge.
"We believe AuRico, particularly Young-Davidson (Ontario
mine), offers a compelling asset at current valuation levels for
an interloper and as such, we see room for a potential premium
deal to occur," Raymond James analyst Phil Russo said in a note
to clients.
Possible suitors could include Canadian miners Goldcorp Inc
, Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
.
A Yamana spokesman declined to comment, and Goldcorp and
Agnico did not immediately respond to requests for a statement.
A stumbling block to a competing bid may be a $83.3 million
side deal Alamos struck to buy a 9.9 percent stake in AuRico via
a private placement for $2.99 a share, in line with AuRico's
closing price on Friday.
This deal is not contingent on the acquisition closing, so
any rival bidder for AuRico would have to pay a premium to buy
out those shares, on top of standard break fees.
AuRico shares rose 7 percent to C$4.04, while those in
Alamos were up 6 percent at C$7.86 in afternoon trading.
ALAMOS GOLD INC
Alamos and AuRico shareholders will each own about half the
combined company, which is called Alamos Gold.
A new company, AuRico Metals Inc, will be formed to hold
interests in certain AuRico assets, including the Kemess project
in British Columbia.
AuRico Chairman Alan Edwards will be chairman of the
combined company, while Alamos Chief Executive John McCluskey
will be CEO. Five directors each from AuRico and Alamos will sit
on the board.
Maxit Capital LP was Alamos' financial adviser, while Torys
LLP was its legal counsel in Canada and the United States.
AuRico was advised by Scotiabank. Its Canadian legal counsel
was Fasken Martineau and its U.S. legal counsel was Paul Weiss.
