Oct 13 AuRico Gold said its third-quarter gold production rose 68 percent as two more mines of the Canadian company in Mexico became operational.

The production jumped to 45,686 ounces, of which 40,779 ounces were sold, the Mexico-focused miner said in a statement.

Silver production rose 16 percent to 1.4 million ounces, of which 1.1 million ounces were sold.

Revenue for the quarter doubled to $112 million.

The company in August offered to buy Northgate Minerals for C$1.46 billion in a friendly deal that would nearly double its output and expand its geographic reach.

In July, AuRico raised its 2011 production forecast and lowered cash cost outlook range.

The Toronto-based company, which changed its name from Gammon Gold in May, said it will end the quarter with cash position of $145 million.

Shares of Aurico closed at C$10.39 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)