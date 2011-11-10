(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 AuRico Gold reported a
seven-fold rise in third-quarter profit as it sold more gold at
higher prices.
On Oct 13, AuRico said its third-quarter gold production
rose 68 percent and revenue doubled as two more mines of the
Canadian company in Mexico became operational.
For the July-September quarter, the company's profit was
$62.6 million, or 36 cents a share.
Margins improved by 55 percent to $1,217 per ounce, as
bullion prices remained at elevated levels on the back of
uncertain economic climate.
Shares of the Toronto-based company, which changed its name
from Gammon Gold in May, closed at C$10.71 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)