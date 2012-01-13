(Follows alerts)

Jan 13 Canada's AuRico Gold Inc said its quarterly gold production more than doubled, helped by acquisitions such as the El Chanate mine in Mexico.

Fourth-quarter gold production rose 145 percent to 72,119 ounces. Silver production fell 7 percent to 1.1 million ounces.

The Mexico-focused company's revenue rose 38 percent to $154 million, AuRico said in a statement.

The Toronto-based company, which changed its name from Gammon Gold in May last year, said gold production for the quarter from El Chanate mine, located northeast of Caborca in Sonora State, Mexico, was 18,080 ounces.

In 2011 August the company offered to buy Northgate Minerals for C$1.46 billion in a friendly deal that would nearly double its output and expand its geographic reach.

Shares of the company closed at $8.91 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)