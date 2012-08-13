Aug 13 Canadian miner AuRico Gold Inc
reported a 10 percent fall in profit on lower gold production.
The company produced 67,411 gold equivalent ounces for the
second quarter, down from the 74,439 gold equiavalent ounces a
year earlier.
The company cut its 2012 production outlook last month due
to a high turnover of skilled laborers at its Ocampo mine in
northern Mexico.
Net earnings fell to $22.1 million, or 8 cents per basic
share, during April-June from $24.5 million, or 15 cents per
basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue from mining fell 1 percent to $113.7 million.
Gold price rose 7 percent to average $1,611 per ounce
during April-June from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.92
billion, closed at C$6.75 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)