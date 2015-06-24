June 24 Shareholders of Canada's AuRico Gold Inc and Alamos Gold Inc on Wednesday voted in favor of a $1.5 billion merger, creating a new mid-sized gold producer with operations in Canada and Mexico.

Some 98.8 percent of votes cast by AuRico and 90.6 percent of votes from Alamos shareholders supported the friendly union, which was unveiled in April and drew no competing offers. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)