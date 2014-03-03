Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern
March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.
March 3 March 3 AuRico Gold Inc : * Reports 2013 reserve & resource update * Says proven and probable mineral gold reserves of 6.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013, a 0.29 million ounce decrease from 2012 * Says measured and indicated gold resources of 2.5 million gold ounces & inferred gold resources of 0.5 million gold ounces as at December 31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing