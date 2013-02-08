BRIEF-Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
Feb 8 Gold miner Aurizon Mines Ltd said it was in talks with a number of potential buyers, after rejecting last month an unsolicited C$780 million ($785 million) offer from Alamos Gold Inc.
Confidentiality agreements have been reached with the potential buyers and they are conducting due diligence, Aurizon said in a statement on Friday. It did not identify the parties involved.
Aurizon adopted a poison pill on Jan. 22 to give itself time to consider alternatives to the Alamos offer.
* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc. "will happen," despite a lawsuit filed by Avianca's No.2 shareholder this week.
* Air Liquide enters into exclusive negotiations with Lincoln Electric to sell its Air Liquide welding subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: