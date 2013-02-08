Feb 8 Gold miner Aurizon Mines Ltd said it was in talks with a number of potential buyers, after rejecting last month an unsolicited C$780 million ($785 million) offer from Alamos Gold Inc.

Confidentiality agreements have been reached with the potential buyers and they are conducting due diligence, Aurizon said in a statement on Friday. It did not identify the parties involved.

Aurizon adopted a poison pill on Jan. 22 to give itself time to consider alternatives to the Alamos offer.