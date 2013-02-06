UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
SYDNEY Feb 7 The key Blackwater coal haulage line in Australia has been reopened following repair work after flooding caused it to shut down in late January, halting shipments from major collieries owned by Rio Tinto, Xstrata and others.
Aurizon Ltd which owns the rail line, said on Thursday a second line used to haul coal, Moura, was still under repair.
Rio Tinto and Xstrata have declared force majeure on metallurgical and thermal coal shipments transported on the Blackwater line.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.