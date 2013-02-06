SYDNEY Feb 7 The key Blackwater coal haulage line in Australia has been reopened following repair work after flooding caused it to shut down in late January, halting shipments from major collieries owned by Rio Tinto, Xstrata and others.

Aurizon Ltd which owns the rail line, said on Thursday a second line used to haul coal, Moura, was still under repair.

Rio Tinto and Xstrata have declared force majeure on metallurgical and thermal coal shipments transported on the Blackwater line.