Aug 11 Gold miner Aurizon said it would delay a feasibility study on a deposit in Quebec due to higher-than-forecast costs, and posted a second-quarter profit that missed estimates, sending its shares down 5 percent.

The feasibility study on the Hosco deposit at its Joanna project was earlier expected to end by the third quarter of this year.

The study, which includes Hosco's expanded mineral resource estimate of 2.25 million ounces of gold, requires more capital, the company said, adding that the operating costs were also more than expected.

For the April-June period, Aurizon earned C$6.3 million, or 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$5.4 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. This compares with analysts' forecast of earnings of 8 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter at Aurizon, which cut the top end of its full-year production forecast in May to about 165,000 ounces of gold from a range of 165,000-170,000 ounces, grew 17 percent to C$59 million.

The company, which has exploration activities at its Joanna Fayolle and Marban properties, all in Quebec, revised down its capital expenditures at Casa Berardi, its key producing mine, by 9 percent to C$46.4 million.

Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based miner were down 4 percent C$6.62 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)