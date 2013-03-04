March 4 Hecla Mining Co, the No.2 U.S. silver miner by output, said it will buy Canadian gold miner Aurizon Mines Ltd for about C$796 million ($774.36 million), nearly a month after the Canadian company rejected an unsolicited offer from Alamos Gold Inc.

The offer price of C$4.75 per share represents a premium of 9 percent to Aurizon's Friday closing of C$4.35.

Aurizon said last month it was in talks with a number of potential buyers.