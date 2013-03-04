BRIEF-Integrated Device commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Gigpeak
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
March 4 Hecla Mining Co, the No.2 U.S. silver miner by output, said it will buy Canadian gold miner Aurizon Mines Ltd for about C$796 million ($774.36 million), nearly a month after the Canadian company rejected an unsolicited offer from Alamos Gold Inc.
The offer price of C$4.75 per share represents a premium of 9 percent to Aurizon's Friday closing of C$4.35.
Aurizon said last month it was in talks with a number of potential buyers.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.