* H1 net profit up 188 pct to A$308 mln

* West Australia rail, port challenging at $60 iron ore price

* Galilee Basin coal project seen pushed out to late this decade (Adds CEO comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Aurizon Holdings said it would be tough to sign off on plans to build new rail lines if coal and iron ore prices remain weak, and held out the prospect of instead returning capital to shareholders.

Australia's top coal hauler has been focused on cutting costs to boost profits, while many of its customers are facing losses at their mines, and said it would have to trim more costs as conditions remain challenging.

"It is a subdued environment out there," Chief Executive Lance Hockridge told reporters on a conference call after delivering a first-half profit that was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Aurizon reported a half-year net profit of A$308 million ($239 million) for the six months to December, nearly triple the profit it reported a year ago, after slashing costs.

The company teamed up with Chinese steel giant Baosteel last year to take over Aquila Resources, to become joint operators of the $7 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore mine, rail and port project, where a final investment decision is expected by June 2016.

Aurizon has also partnered with India's GVK and Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting on plans to build a rail and port for GVK Hancock's Alpha coal project in the Galilee Basin in Queensland.

Hockridge said if iron ore prices remain around $60 a tonne, it would be difficult to justify building the West Pilbara project, but the companies would be looking at a 16-year timeframe and consider factors like a weaker Australian dollar in evaluating whether to go ahead.

"Clearly the sort of price levels that we're seeing at the moment would be challenging. No one would deny that," Hockridge said.

He also played down the chances of the GVK Hancock rail line going ahead anytime soon, with GVK and Hancock still negotiating with each other and Indian banks over terms that would be acceptable to Aurizon. GVK Hancock has given no timeline for a final decision but had hoped to start producing in 2017.

Even if the joint venture was finalised, the likely time frame for moving forward would be "at the back end of this decade," he said.

Hockridge said if those projects did not go ahead, Aurizon would consider returning capital to shareholders, as it has done previously, or could look at acquisitions, although there was nothing on its radar.

Aurizon's shares rose as much as 3 percent after the result but last traded down 0.2 percent in a flat broader market .

