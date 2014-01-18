BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said it agreed to buy Actavis Plc's commercial operations in seven Western European countries for about 30 million euros ($41 million), in a bid to increase its international footprint.
Aurobindo said the deal would include commercial infrastructure, products and marketing authorizations in the seven countries. The two companies will also enter a long-term commercial and supply deal to support the growth plans of the businesses.
Although the businesses are currently loss-making, Aurobindo expects them to return to profitability, the company said in a statement.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology