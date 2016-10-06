MUMBAI Oct 6 The founders of India's Aurobindo Pharma are selling shares worth up to $135 million in a block trade on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

The drugmaker is selling the shares in a price range of 810 rupees to 830 rupees, the term sheet showed.

The price range equates to a discount of between 3.1 percent and 5.5 percent of Wednesday closing price of 856.85 rupees ($12.83). ($1 = 66.7753 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by David Goodman)