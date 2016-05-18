May 18 Aurona Industries :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$95,476,524 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 16

* Says last date before book closure June 19 with book closure period from June 20 to June 24

* Says record date June 24

* Says payment date July 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znTA

