July 26 Aurora USA Oil & Gas Inc on
Thursday added $165 million of senior notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
Credit Suisse and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.
BORROWER: AURORA USA OIL & GAS INC
AMT $165 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.5 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.364 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012
S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 901 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 02/15/2015
(Editing by Andre Grenon)