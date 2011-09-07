China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis is planning more acquisitions, outside of Europe, after its buy of Luvata's rolled products division, its chief executive told a newspaper.
"Through the Luvata buy we have mostly covered the field in Europe, the next expansion should be (further) overseas," CEO Bernd Drouven said in comments to be published in Thursday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said the group had been looking at other companies, mostly in South America, for two years, but that nothing had fit the bill.
Drouven said the group was not looking to make acquisitions in copper-hungry China because it would be difficult to protect its specialist knowledge.
With the German government moving out of nuclear power after the tsunami-driven nuclear crisis in Japan, Drouven said he was concerned about there being enough energy supply, and about the risk for blackouts in Aurubis' energy-intensive activities.
"Our smelter in Hamburg is producing 98 percent of the available time. If it falls below 90 percent it will not be economic," said Drouven, who is stepping down as CEO this year.
He added the group, 25 percent-owned by steelmaker Salzgitter , was considering whether it would be worth taking out insurance against blackouts.
"The premiums would be very high though," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Hulmes)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.