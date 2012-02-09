HAMBURG Feb 9 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, will continue to considering acquisitions of copper smelters or product makers, the company's new CEO said on Thursday.

"We remain open to the possibility of pushing forward external growth," said Peter Willbrandt, who took over the top job at the company on Jan. 1. "We are in a strong financial position. But anything we do must fit well to us, we will take no risky steps."

But he said the first priority remains the integration of the group's last takeover, its purchase of the rolled products business of international copper group Luvata in April 2011 at a cost of over 200 million euros.

He added: "There is no rush. We have a good business model and good opportunities for organic growth. Aurubis is not the sort of company which needs to make acquisitions to continue growth." (Reporting by Michael Hogan)