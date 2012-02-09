* Will consider takeovers of smelters, product makers
* But is in no hurry to make acquisitions
* Sees copper price well supported
HAMBURG, Feb 9 Aurubis AG,
Europe's largest copper producer, will continue to consider
acquisitions of copper smelters or product makers, its new CEO
said on Thursday.
"We remain open to the possibility of pushing forward
external growth," said Peter Willbrandt, who took over the top
job on Jan. 1. "We are in a strong financial position. But
anything we do must fit well to us, we will take no risky
steps."
But he said the first priority remains the integration of
the group's last takeover, its purchase of the rolled products
business of international copper group Luvata in April 2011 at a
cost of over 200 million euros.
He added: "There is no rush. We have a good business model
and good opportunities for organic growth. Aurubis is not the
sort of company which needs to make acquisitions to continue
growth."
Willbrandt said that under his leadership, Aurubis' strategy
will remain focused on expanding its existing copper production
and copper processing/product activities. Aurubis is not
interested in taking over a copper mine, he said at a media
briefing.
"We will remain in our core expertise area," he said.
Copper smelters were at the greatest advantage when close to
their raw materials and copper products firms were best close to
their markets, he said when asked about which geographical
regions takeovers could be considered.
Europe remains the group's main market. "But the emerging
economies such as in Asia are also rapidly expanding copper
products markets," he said.
South American economies are also achieving strong growth,
he said.
Aurubis acquired its first location in the United States in
the Luvata copper rolling plant in Buffalo. Aurubis has already
said some business will be moved to Buffalo because of its
decision to restructure its rolled products activities in
Sweden.
Asked if further growth in the United States was on the
cards, he said: "I am optimistic."
He expects copper prices to remain firm, driven by Chinese
and emerging economy demand. Copper prices hovered around
four-month-highs this week as investors hoped for a resolution
of the Greek bailout package.
"We see the copper price as remaining relatively well
supported,"' he said. "The emerging economies and China continue
to grow, even if growth is at a slower rate."
Aurubis posted a strong rise in full year profits in its
2010/11 business year on Jan. 19 and is scheduled to report
first quarter 2011/12 earnings on Feb 14.
He declined comment on the upcoming quarterly figures He
said that the new business year he is expecting a "satisfactory
result" but the uncertain economic environment makes no precise
forecasts possible.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)