HAMBURG Feb 13 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said it expects expect considerably higher operating earnings in this fiscal year after posting quarterly earnings which beat analysts' expectations.

In the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year, operating pretax profit rose to 39 million euros ($44.6 million) from an operating loss of 3.0 million euros in the same year-ago period, Aurubis said on Friday.

That was above mean analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for a 34.1 million euro operating pretax profit.

Aurubis said higher treatment charges for copper concentrates and an increase in the concentrate throughput in particular contributed to the good results compared to the previous year, when the first quarter was strongly impacted by a large-scale maintenance and repair shutdown at its main smelter in Hamburg.

The company said it expects "considerably higher operating earnings" in the full 2014/15 year.

The international copper market will likely be "fundamentally well supported in 2015," Aurubis said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Thomas Atkins)