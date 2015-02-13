BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
HAMBURG Feb 13 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said it expects expect considerably higher operating earnings in this fiscal year after posting quarterly earnings which beat analysts' expectations.
In the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year, operating pretax profit rose to 39 million euros ($44.6 million) from an operating loss of 3.0 million euros in the same year-ago period, Aurubis said on Friday.
That was above mean analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for a 34.1 million euro operating pretax profit.
Aurubis said higher treatment charges for copper concentrates and an increase in the concentrate throughput in particular contributed to the good results compared to the previous year, when the first quarter was strongly impacted by a large-scale maintenance and repair shutdown at its main smelter in Hamburg.
The company said it expects "considerably higher operating earnings" in the full 2014/15 year.
The international copper market will likely be "fundamentally well supported in 2015," Aurubis said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Thomas Atkins)
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion