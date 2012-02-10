(Adds detail)

* Q1 operating earnings 86 mln euros, up from 21 mln loss

* Due to good market environment, high production

HAMBURG, Feb 10 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Friday its operating earnings before taxes in the first quarter of its new financial year rose to 86 million euros, up from a loss of 21 million euros in the same quarter last year.

"The good result was due to the market environment, which was still very good for Aurubis in the first quarter overall, and a good production performance," Aurubis said in a statement. "The Company currently does not expect the results to continue at this very high level."

Aurubis said it achieved earnings before taxes (EBT) of 190 million euros in the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from 135 million euros in the previous year.

The company is due to post its quarterly earnings on Feb. 14. An Aurubis spokeswoman declined further comment.

Peter Willbrandt, who took over as Aurubis CEO on Jan. 1, said on Thursday he was expecting a "satisfactory result" in the current business year but the uncertain economic environment made precise forecasts impossible.

On Jan. 19, Aurubis AG posted an 84 percent rise in full year 2010/11 earnings, meeting analysis' forecasts, following a good performance in its main business sectors plus a change in inventory valuations. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)