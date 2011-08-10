* Q3 pretax profit 111 million euros, up 41 percent

* Sales rise 32 pct to 3.294 bln euros on high copper prices

* Optimistic on FY earnings, sees good commodity demand

HAMBURG, Aug 10 Aurubis AG , Europe's largest copper producer, on Wednesday posted rises in third quarter 2010/11 earnings above analysis' forecasts following a good performance in its main business sectors.

The company said it expects continued good commodity demand in the final quarter and repeated its expectations of a strong rise in full year earnings.

Pre-tax profit in the April-June 2011 quarter rose 41 percent to 111 million euros with revenues up 32 percent to 3.294 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a pre-tax profit of 92.3 million euros and revenues of 3.347 billion.

"The increase was due to the positive trend on important markets, especially the sulphuric acid and copper scrap markets as well as the (copper) product markets," Aurubis said.

The company had also achieved high price premiums for copper cathodes, or newly-produced metal. Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), the fees paid by mines and others to refine concentrate into metal, saw a positive trend.

Long term TC/RCs rose to $75 a tonne and 7.5 cents a pound, from $56 a tonne and 5.6 cents a pound last year, Aurubis said.

The rise in sales was largely due to high copper prices which proved to be resilient against falls in other sectors caused by current global financial uncertainties, it said.

The company said it expects strong commodity markets in the fourth quarter.

"Overall, good raw material markets and corresponding treatment and refining charges are expected in the next few months," it said. "Our copper production facilities thus ought to remain well utilised."

"We expect the overall high demand for copper products to continue in Europe and in the export markets. However, demand in Southern Europe is weakening."

Continuation of the very good current market situation will depend on the trend of the financial markets and its influence on the overall economy in the next few months, it added.

"We anticipate a continuation of the good business trend for the current fiscal year overall and therefore a considerable improvement in earnings compared to the prior year," it said.

"Accordingly, we maintain our expectation of an operating EBT (earnings before tax) considerably over 260 million euros from the current perspective for fiscal year 2010/11."

This would be about 100 million euros up on the year.

HIGH COPPER PRICES EXPECTED

Copper prices face risks from the debt crises in Europe and the United States but have a strong basis, Aurubis said.

"The fundamental situation will continue to support high copper prices," it said.

There is still insufficient global copper smelting production and uncertainties about copper mining production.

"This is confronted by growing demand overall, despite weaknesses in isolated regional markets," it said. "High Chinese copper demand will likely persist."

Global copper prices have fallen by 7 percent so far in 2011, relatively modest compared to other markets.

Aurubis produced 696,000 tonnes of copper from concentrates in the nine months to June 2011, down 1 percent on the year. It also produced 160,000 tonnes of copper from scrap, unchanged on the year. An accident at its main Hamburg plant had disrupted production in December.

In copper products, output of copper wire/rod rose 6 percent to 614,000 tonnes and output of cast shapes fell 1 percent to 155,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)