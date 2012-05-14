HAMBURG May 14 Demand for copper products is
likely to remain restrained in coming months, Peter Willbrandt,
chief executive of Aurubis AG, said on a conference
call.
He said Aurubis is unlikely to repeat the same volume of
copper product sales in the current 2011/12 financial year that
the company achieved in the previous year.
He expects firm spot concentrate treatment and refining
charges (TC/RCs) as mine output is on a rising trend.
TC/RCs are the fees paid to smelters by mines to process
concentrate into refined metal. When concentrate supplies are
large, mines have to pay higher fees to gain smelter capacity.
Aurubis on Monday posted second-quarter results in its
current fiscal year which beat analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)