* Saw positive factors in range of business sectors

* Benefits from high precious metal prices, Luvata takeover (Adds production figures paragraph 13-16)

HAMBURG May 14 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper smelter, posted better than expected net profits for the second quarter of its current fiscal year as high output and the benefits of a recent takeover compensated for lower copper prices.

Aurubis said it achieved net earnings of 111 million euros ($143.7 million), down 30 percent on the year in the quarter ending Mar. 31.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected on average Aurubis to post a 52.8 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 75.5 million euros.

Aurubis said says second quarter sales fell 2 percent to 3.648 billion euros. Analysts had expected sales of 3.472 billion euros.

The second quarter saw a combination of positive factors in its major business areas, it said.

"Higher precious metal revenues and the integration of the Luvata Rolled Products Division ... more than compensated for lower copper prices," Aurubis said.

Aurubis produces gold, silver and other precious metals as a by-product of copper. The Luvata activities are being integrated after being taken over in 2011.

Supplies of copper ore concentrate were good as the company had settled long term delivery contracts for concentrate. Scrap metal supplies were also good.

"Apart from the good situation on important raw material markets, highlights include the overall higher concentrate throughput, the higher sulphuric acid output with increased sulphuric acid prices, higher copper scrap refining charges and rising input quantities of other materials carrying treatment charges," the company said.

Aurubis had in February posted a 40 percent rise in first quarter net profits but warned the sharp increase was unlikely to be repeated.

Copper prices in the second quarter averaged $8,310 a tonne against $9,646 a tonne in the same time last year, it said.

London Metal Exchange three-month copper has hovered around $8,000 a tonne for much of this year, with weakness coming from continued concerns about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis and lower Chinese demand.

DEMAND HIT BY EURO CRISIS

Stable primary metal output compensated for lower production of semi-finished copper products, it said.

Aurubis processed 523,000 tonnes of copper concentrates in the second quarter against 556,000 tonnes a year earlier. Sulphuric acid output was 513,000 tonnes against 536,000 tonnes. Production of cathodes (new copper) was 233,000 tonnes against 233,300 tonnes in the previous year.

"The markets for copper products remain weak and are still affected by the European debt crisis, especially in the southern regions," it said. "In this market environment, our output and sales volumes increased compared to the seasonally weak previous quarter but did not achieve last year's high sales level."

Aurubis produced 180,000 tonnes of the semi-finished product rod in the second quarter, down from 217,000 tonnes in the previous quarter.

"The uncertainty regarding the economic trend in the main sales markets for copper continues," it said. "Meanwhile, the physical copper market is better than the overall economic impression indicates."

Demand for copper cathodes may develop positively overall in the countries in the northern hemisphere, though with regional differences, it said.

"We expect a good business performance for the Business Units Primary Copper and Recycling/Precious Metals for the rest of the fiscal year due to the positive situation for our procurement markets," Aurubis said." On the whole, we view the copper market as well supported despite economic uncertainties and expect volatile yet high ongoing copper prices."

It added: "Based on the very good half-year result and the generally stable outlook for our significant markets, we currently expect the overall annual result to be at the prior-year level."

The company had posted a 53 million euro net profit for the full year 2010/11. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)