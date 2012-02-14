HAMBURG Feb 14 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, will close its copper products plant in Yverdon-Les-Bains in Switzerland and transfer output to its works in Olen in Belgium.

The Swiss plant produces about 4,400 tonnes of complex copper profiles annually, mostly specialist units for individual customer orders.

"In order to increase profitability in the complex profiles sector, we intend to concentrate production at just one site," Aurubis said on Tuesday.

"The Swiss site is not profitable due mainly to high logistics costs, factor (production) costs and not least the unfavourable trend in the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate."

A sales office with seven employees will remain, and the other 35 employees will be offered jobs in the group, Aurubis said.

Aurubis warned on Tuesday that a 40 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of its new financial year was unlikely to be repeated over the rest of the year because of an uncertain economic outlook. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)